Electronics Mart shares make a solid debut — shares list at 52% premium over issue price

2 Min(s) Read

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)

Electronics Mart IPO listing: Electronics Mart made a solid debut on BSE and NSE on Monday, in line with the trend in the grey market over the past few days.

Electronics Mart — a retailer of consumer durables and electronics — made a strong debut in the secondary market on Monday. Its stock listed at Rs 89.4 apiece on BSE — a premium of 51.5 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range. On NSE, the stock began its journey at Rs 90, a premium of 52.5 percent.
The listing was in line with the trend in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted securities — over the past few days. Dealers said the company had commanded a grey market premium of Rs 25-35 since the launch of the IPO.
DateGrey market premium (in rupees)
Oct 1530
Oct 1425
Oct 1325
Oct 1235
Oct 1130
Oct 1030
Oct 830
Oct 730
Oct 635
Oct 535
Oct 435
(Source: IPO Watch)
"The response of investors seems to be very selective in the primary market. The IPO was priced reasonably leaving enough on table for investors," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena — a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities — told CNBCTV18.com.
Learn about what grey market really is
The initial share sale of Electronics Mart, to raise up to Rs 500 crore, saw a strong response from investors, especially qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individuals. The IPO concluded on October 7 with an overall subscription of 71.9 times the equity on offer.
Up to 50 percent of the public offer was reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 percent for retail investors.
Potential investors could bid for Electronics Mart shares in a price range of Rs 56-59 apiece in multiples of 254 under the IPO.
A number of analysts held positive views on the Electronics Mart issue.
First Published:  IST
