Electronics Mart shares make a solid debut — shares list at 52% premium over issue price

Mini
Electronics Mart IPO listing: Electronics Mart made a solid debut on BSE and NSE on Monday, in line with the trend in the grey market over the past few days.
Electronics Mart — a retailer of consumer durables and electronics — made a strong debut in the secondary market on Monday. Its stock listed at Rs 89.4 apiece on BSE — a premium of 51.5 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range. On NSE, the stock began its journey at Rs 90, a premium of 52.5 percent.
The listing was in line with the trend in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted securities — over the past few days. Dealers said the company had commanded a grey market premium of Rs 25-35 since the launch of the IPO.
|Date
|Grey market premium (in rupees)
|Oct 15
|30
|Oct 14
|25
|Oct 13
|25
|Oct 12
|35
|Oct 11
|30
|Oct 10
|30
|Oct 8
|30
|Oct 7
|30
|Oct 6
|35
|Oct 5
|35
|Oct 4
|35
|(Source: IPO Watch)
"The response of investors seems to be very selective in the primary market. The IPO was priced reasonably leaving enough on table for investors," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena — a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities — told CNBCTV18.com.
The initial share sale of Electronics Mart, to raise up to Rs 500 crore, saw a strong response from investors, especially qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individuals. The IPO concluded on October 7 with an overall subscription of 71.9 times the equity on offer.
Up to 50 percent of the public offer was reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 percent for retail investors.
Potential investors could bid for Electronics Mart shares in a price range of Rs 56-59 apiece in multiples of 254 under the IPO.
A number of analysts held positive views on the Electronics Mart issue.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!