Electronics Mart IPO: How to check share allotment status and GMP

Hyderabad-based Electronics Mart India is expected to announce its share allotment status for its initial public offering (IPO) on October 12. The IPO opened for subscription from October 4 and received a good response from investors amidst volatile market conditions. The company plans to raise Rs 500 crore through fresh issue of shares and it has fixed a price band of Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share.

Investors who applied for the IPO will be able to check the Electronics Mart share allotment status online by logging in to the BSE/NSE website or on the website of the official registrar, KFin Technologies Limited.

Here’s how to check Electronics Mart India IPO allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official BSE or NSE website

Step 2: On the BSE website, select 'Equity' and then from the dropdown, select ‘Electronics Mart India’.

Step 3: Enter your application number and PAN in the specified fields and click on search.

Step 4: The allotment details will appear on the screen.

Note: The allotment status/details will only be available once the shares are allotted.

Here’s how to check allotment status via registrar website

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website at www.linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 2: Enter your PAN

Step 3: Click on 'select company' and select ‘Electronics Mart India’.

Step 4: Enter your application number or the client ID and PAN details.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and hit the ‘submit’ number.

Step 6: The allotment status of your application will appear on the screen.

The Electronics Mart IPO attracted investors as it was subscribed 71.91 times. The qualified institutional buyer portion of the IPO was subscribed 169.54 times and the reserved portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 63.59 times while the retail portion was subscribed 19.71 times.

Here's today's Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Electronics Mart IPO

As per market observers, shares of Electronics Mart are available at a premium of Rs 29 in grey market today which means the GMP today is Rs 29, reported Live Mint.