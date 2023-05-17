Electric vehicle surge puts 2-wheeler companies on the backfoot, says Mihir Vora

The Indian two-wheeler industry's battle with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) calls for adaptation and innovation. As the adoption of EVs gains traction, consumers are increasingly attracted to the benefits of electric mobility, such as lower emissions and reduced operating costs. This shift poses a challenge for 2-wheeler manufacturers who must adapt and invest in EV technology to remain competitive in the evolving market.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mihir Vora, Director and CIO of Max Life Insurance said that two-wheeler companies are losing market share to electric vehicles (EVs).

He said, “The segment (auto) might not grow as well as we would like it to, but there are cases where individual products or segments do well. So, companies will need to innovate and do the right thing. EV is another strategy that companies need to use and we have seen that two-wheeler companies have been losing market share to the EV segment.”

Vora also pointed out that while the 2-wheeler industry faces challenges domestically, exports have been performing relatively better. The domestic market has been slow to recover, likely due to factors such as economic uncertainty and the impact of the ongoing pandemic. However, the export market presents an opportunity for manufacturers to offset the domestic slump and tap into international demand. Expanding their reach globally can help 2-wheeler companies navigate the current challenging environment.

Talking about the financial space, he said that the retail segment has emerged as the primary growth driver for both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). With increasing consumer spending power and a growing middle class, retail loans have seen substantial growth. Whether it is housing loans, personal loans, or credit cards, individuals' aspirations, and financial needs are driving the demand for retail financing. This trend underscores the importance for financial institutions to focus on catering to retail customers and tailoring their offerings to meet their specific requirements.

