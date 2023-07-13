Electric mobility's promise propels auto sector growth, says Marathon Trend's Atul Suri

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Atul Suri, CEO of Marathon Trends-PMS shared his insights on the influence of electric mobility on the auto sector.

The advent of electric vehicles (EVs) and the increasing adoption of sustainable transportation solutions have brought about a paradigm shift in the automotive industry. EVs are gaining momentum globally as governments and consumers alike recognise the need for cleaner and more energy-efficient modes of transportation.

Atul Suri, CEO of Marathon Trends-PMS, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, shared his insights on the influence of electric mobility on the auto sector . He also shed light on the significance of the 18,800 level for the Nifty, emphasised the need to closely monitor commodity prices, and highlighted the weightage of the banking and technology sectors.

He said, “If you can identify the theme of electric mobility, I think that is where you find that there is a lot of interest. In my portfolio, I have large exposure, but to auto ancillaries, which have an electric side to it, is substantial. I think that they have done very well.”

The rising popularity of electric vehicles has disrupted the traditional automotive landscape. Automakers are now investing heavily in research and development to enhance EV technology, improve battery efficiency, and expand charging infrastructure. This shift toward electric mobility has not only opened new avenues for growth but has also propelled the auto sector into a new era of innovation and sustainability.

The embrace of electric mobility presents significant opportunities for the auto sector, and there are potential challenges too. While the established automakers are adapting their product portfolios to include electric vehicles, new players are entering the market, focusing solely on EV production.

While talking about Nifty, Suri emphasised the importance of the 18,800 level for the index. This level acts as a crucial support, and its breach or sustenance could have significant implications for market sentiment and direction.

In addition to discussing equity indices, he highlighted the importance of closely monitoring commodity prices. Commodity markets play a vital role in the overall economic landscape and can have a profound impact on various sectors. Fluctuations in commodity prices, such as crude oil, metals, or agricultural products, can influence the profitability and performance of related industries.

Talking about banks and tech space, he said that while banking has traditionally held substantial weightage, the technology sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years and now occupies a prominent position.

