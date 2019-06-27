#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sugar stocks gain 3-19% but production shortfall expected
Global Markets: Asian shares going nowhere as G20 looms large
Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
Rupee slips 17 paise to 69.32/$ in early trade
Ekta Batra's market update on June 27: Sensex, Nifty set for flat opening; MindTree, Greaves Cotton in focus

Indian shares are set to open little changed on Thursday in line with muted trades in the global markets and ahead of the futures and options derivative contracts. Asian shares struggled to find directors after US President Donald Trump gave mixed signals on US-China trade negotiations. Trump said a trade deal with...

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast

2019-06-27 07:59:32
26 Jun 2019
