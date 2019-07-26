Ekta Batra's market update on July 26: Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, Biocon, PNB, Bajaj Finserv in Focus

Indian shares are likely to remain under selling pressure on Friday as poor June-quarter earnings and losses in global markets weigh on equities. Asian shares traded marginally lower following mixed US corporate earnings. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 closed lower for a sixth straight session on Thursday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries and Tata Motors.

