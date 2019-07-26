#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Ekta Batra's market update on July 26: Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, Biocon, PNB, Bajaj Finserv in Focus

Indian shares are likely to remain under selling pressure on Friday as poor June-quarter earnings and losses in global markets weigh on equities. Asian shares traded marginally lower following mixed US corporate earnings. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 closed lower for a sixth straight session on Thursday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries and Tata Motors.

About MarketBuzz

The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
