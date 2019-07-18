Ekta Batra's market update on July 18: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Yes Bank, Wipro, Mindtree, Eveready Industries in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking weak Asian markets, as concerns over the US-China trade war are likely to weigh on investors' risk appetite. Trading will also be cautious amid the ongoing first-quarter earnings season and continued selling by foreign investors in domestic equity. Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Wednesday led by banking, IT and FMCG stocks. The Sensex ended 85 points higher at 39,216, while the broader Nifty50 index added 25 points to end at 11,687. At 07:04 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 33 points, or 0.29 percent, lower at 11,640, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty50.Yes Bank, Wipro, Mindtree, Eveready Industries in focus.The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.