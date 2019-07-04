Ekta Batra's market update on July 04: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; JSPL, Steel Strips Wheels, Zuari Agro in focus

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget due to be presented in the Parliament on July 5. Asian shares followed a rally in US equities after weaker-than-expected US econ data raised hopes for rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Indian shares settled little changed in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05 percent higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.06 percent firmer at 39,839.25. At 7.15 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 8.50 points, or 0.07 percent, higher at 11,956.50, pointing to a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.JSPL, Steel Strips Wheels, Zuari Agro in focus.