  SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Stocks rally again on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee edges 6 paise higher at 68.89 against US dollar
Ekta Batra's market update on July 04: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; JSPL, Steel Strips Wheels, Zuari Agro in focus

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget due to be presented in the Parliament on July 5. Asian shares followed a rally in US equities after weaker-than-expected US econ data raised hopes for rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Indian shares settled little changed in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05 percent higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.06 percent firmer at 39,839.25. At 7.15 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 8.50 points, or 0.07 percent, higher at 11,956.50, pointing to a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Stocks to watch: JSPL, Steel Strips Wheels, Zuari Agro in focus. Click here to know more.  About MarketBuzz The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
Sonia Shenoy's market update on July 03: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; IGL, Mindtree, New India Assurance in focus
03 Jul 2019
Nigel D’Souza's market update on July 02: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, DHFL in focus
02 Jul 2019
Ekta Batra's market update on June 21: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways in focus
At 7.15 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.2 percent lower at 11,863, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50.
21 Jun 2019
Anisha Jain's market update on July 01: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; DHFL, Jet Airways, JSW Steel in focus
01 Jul 2019
Ekta Batra's market update on June 27: Sensex, Nifty set for flat opening; MindTree, Greaves Cotton in focus
At 7.16 AM, the SGX Nifty futures traded 1.50 points, or 0.01 percent, lower at 11,867.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. 
09 May 2019
Mangalam Maloo's market update on June 28: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Cox & Kings, Sun Pharma, MindTree in focus
02 May 2019
 Load More...

03 Jul 2019
02 Jul 2019
21 Jun 2019
