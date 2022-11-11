Here’s why Eicher Motors shares are down 5% despite a strong September quarter

Morgan Stanley believes that valuations of Eicher Motors are currently "full."
Shares of Eicher Motors fell over 5 percent in trade on Friday despite the company reporting its highest ever revenue and net profit for quarter ended September 2022.
Eicher Motors, the manufacturer of the Royal Enfield motorcycle, on Thursday announced that its profit rose 76 percent year-on-year to Rs 656.8 crore in Q2 FY23, while revenue also jumped 56.4 percent to Rs 3,519.4 crore compared with the year-ago quarter.
The margin is also impacted due to a higher share in the sales mix of the low-margin "Hunter."
EBITDA per Vehicle: The same higher share of the "Hunter" brand has impacted the company's EBITDA per vehicle or the operating profit a company earns after every vehicle it sells. That metric was 8 percent lower than the June quarter.
Shares of Eicher Motors are trading 4.7 percent lower at Rs 3,526.