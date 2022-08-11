Eicher Motors races to a 52-week high after maker of Royal Enfield logs highest quarterly sales

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Eicher Motors share price: Shares of Eicher Motors surged about 3 percent on Thursday, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 3,249, after the firm reported bumper earnings for the quarter ended June.

a day after the firm logged its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in the April to June period.

Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said the stellar show came on the back of record international sales volumes. “Our international volumes continued to record consistent growth with more than 60 percent increase as compared to the previous year,” he said.

At 9:34 am, shares of the Royal Enfield maker were trading 1.2 percent higher at Rs 3,191.55 on the BSE.

For the quarter ended June, the motorcycle maker’s total revenue from operations, on a consolidated basis, came in at Rs 3,397 crore, up 72 percent as compared to Rs 1,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

The firm sold 186,032 Royal Enfields in the quarter, a 52 percent rise from 122,170 motorcycles sold over the same period in FY22.

EBITDA for the reporting quarter was at Rs 831 crore, a 130 percent increase from Rs 360 crore in the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the operating margin expanded to 24.5 percent in the June quarter from 18.4 percent last year.

Profit stood at Rs 610.66 crore, growing nearly 158 percent from Rs 237 crore in the year-ago period.

The company is confident about continued and sustained growth for Royal Enfield in forthcoming quarters with the festival season starting. Better market and consumer sentiment, along with an improvement in supply chain and part availability, would also help, the firm said.

Brokerage views

Brokerage firm Rating Target price CLSA Buy Raised to Rs 3,763 from Rs 3,618 Nomura Neutral Rs 3,094 Jefferies Buy Raised to Rs 3,700 from Rs 3,500

CLSA noted that the results were better than its two-wheeler peers. It said that better cost management and higher average selling price have helped the motorcycle maker’s EBITDA improve sequentially.

"The management is optimistic about better volumes for Royal Enfield, and VECV, the joint venture with Volvo Group, has also continued to perform well," CLSA said.

Nomura has raised concerns about Royal Enfield’s affordability, given the price hikes. Royal Enfield volumes may rebound in FY23, but volumes may remain in single-digits, while exports also face slowdown risks in the near term, according to Nomura.

Jefferies sees multiple positives for Royal Enfield and expects the New Hunter Motorcycle to expand its addressable customer base. Further, the foreign brokerage also sees earnings per share estimates doubling over FY22-24.