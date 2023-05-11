Eicher Motors Q4 profit jumps 48% to Rs 905 crore, beats estimates; Rs 37 per share dividend declared

Automobile company Eicher Motors on Thursday said its consolidated net profit after tax jumped 48 percent to Rs 905.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. The profit was much higher than CNBC-TV18's poll that estimated the figure at Rs 770 crore. The company had reported a net profit after tax of Rs 610 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,804 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 3,193 crore in the same period a year go. The revenue reported in the March quarter was the highest ever for the company and it marks the fifth consecutive quarter of posting record revenues, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Operating margin, calculated as Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the quarter under review came in at Rs 934 crore, up 23 percent as compared to Rs 757 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Margins rose 24.5 percent from 23.7 percent in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

During the March quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 2.14 lakh units, up 18 percent from sales during the same period last year.

"We saw overall stabilisation of supply chain, markets, and also the organization, and made significant progress on all important initiatives resulting in our best ever business and financial performance, both at Royal

Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles," said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd.

"At Royal Enfield, we launched the Hunter 350 and the Super Meteor 650 this year, and the consumer response to these motorcycles has been incredible across the world. We are also making confident strides in our EV journey as we’ve made considerable progress on our EV motorcycle plans, and also had a great start to our partnership with Stark Future. At VE Commercial Vehicles as well, we have recorded a brilliant performance this year, as we registered our highest ever sales, revenue and made strong market-share gains across segments. We also showcased an array of alternative fuel and future-ready options at the Auto Expo 2023," Lal added.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 37 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for fiscal FY23, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting. The dividend shall be paid or dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders’ approval.

Shares of Eicher Motors settled flat at Rs 3,409 apiece in Thursday's trade. The stock surged 9 percent in the last one month, while on a year-to-date basis it rose 6 percent. Eicher Motors shares opened at Rs 3,417 apiece, going on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 3,419.30, and a low of Rs 3,389.05.