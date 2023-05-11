English
Eicher Motors Q4 profit jumps 48% to Rs 905 crore, beats estimates; Rs 37 per share dividend declared

By Meghna Sen  May 11, 2023 5:56:00 PM IST (Updated)

Automobile company Eicher Motors on Thursday said its consolidated net profit after tax jumped 48 percent to Rs 905.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. The profit was much higher than CNBC-TV18's poll that estimated the figure at Rs 770 crore. The company had reported a net profit after tax of Rs 610 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,804 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 3,193 crore in the same period a year go. The revenue reported in the March quarter was the highest ever for the company and it marks the fifth consecutive quarter of posting record revenues, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.
