Technical stock picks | Eicher Motors, Indian Hotels, Maruti, IOC, BPCL, Lupin, BHEL on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Eicher Motors. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 3,375 for an upside target of Rs 3,480. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

He also recommends to buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 408 and a price target of Rs 440. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Maruti Suzuki India is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 10,000 and a stop loss of Rs 9,700. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) with a stop loss of Rs 91.80 for downside target of Rs 88.25. Shares have declined more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Dixon Technologies. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,800. Shares have gained more than 21 percent over the last month.

short is on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 355. Shares of are down more than 7 percent over the last month. Sukhani's only intradayis on. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 355. Shares of are down more than 7 percent over the last month.

Lupin is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 1,050. The stock has gained more than 11 percent over the last one month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia also has a buy call on TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,385 and a price target of Rs 1,475 on the upside. Stock is up more than 3 percent in the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss of Rs 2,170 and targets of Rs 2,300-2,320. The stock has gained more than 10 percent over the past month.

Lastly, he recommends buying Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss of Rs 115 and a target of Rs 125. Shares have gained more than 14 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.