Editors' Roundtable | Key triggers for markets to watch out for in next fortnight

FY23 was a quiet year for the Indian equity markets. However, it was a stock picker's market as some stocks moved by 20-50 percent. In FY23, the Indian markets were faced with many challenges;

And, over the next fortnight, there are plenty of triggers that the market will watch out for.

Starting tomorrow, auto sales numbers will be released for the month of March. And it's not going to be a pretty picture this time around. A lot of dealer and channel checks indicate that the demand for small cars, the demand for passenger vehicles (PV), in general, has fallen quite a bit. Inventory levels have risen as well.

Nomura expects Maruti Suzuki sales to fall by 8 percent in the month of March.

Demand has been weak in the two-wheeler space. So there's no recovery there at all. The only space where buying action will come in is medium and heavy commercial vehicles (CV). That also because there will be a price hike from April 1 due to the new emission norms coming through. So that's the only pocket that may see some respite. That's a big trigger to watch.

The other trigger is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meeting that happens on April 6 and over there a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike is expected to come through.

Of course, the commentary from the Reserve Bank of India assumes a lot of importance as well, following which next week earnings season kickstarts with Infosys numbers coming through on April 13, followed by HCLTech on April 20, ICICI Bank on April 22 and Nestle on April 25.

This time around, there is an expectation that it will be a weak quarter for the IT sector.

Jefferies expects the aggregate revenue growth for IT firms to moderate sharply by 170 basis points (bps) in quarter four. The sector is expected to see just a 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth.

Macroeconomic headwinds have led to delays in deal ramp ups, longer sales cycles, slower revenue conversion are some of the problems. But the big thing the analysts will watch out for is any kind of guidance for FY24.

Infosys will be the first company to issue an FY24 guidance and set the tone for the new fiscal. In that context, Jeffries expects Infosys to guide for a 5-7 percent constant currency revenue growth in FY24 and a 21-22 percent EBIT. So lot of big cues to watch out for as the market heads into the new fiscal.

