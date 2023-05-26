Editors' Roundtable | Will Indian markets break into new highs?

Dalal Street started the June series on a positive note after it closed at 5-month highs on Friday. Sensex and Nifty also reversed last week's losses to end over 1 percent in the green. For the second time in five sessions the Nifty tested the 20-day moving average which is an important support and then rallied sharply.

Dalal Street started the June series on a positive note after it closed at 5-month highs on Friday. Sensex and Nifty also reversed last week's losses to end over 1 percent in the green.

For the second time in five sessions, the Nifty tested the 20-day moving average which is an important support and then rallied sharply. On Friday markets had clean trending moves with market making higher highs and finally closed just one point short of 18,500.

Bank Nifty was up about 0.75 percent is about 150 points away from an all-time high.

The broader markets are also supportive, the breadth of the move is quite impressive. Midcaps are rallying on large volumes every day.

Globally, in the US, there is optimism around the US debt ceiling issue being resolved and if that were to happen then there could be a bit of a risk on rally.