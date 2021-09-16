Edelweiss Securities sees more upside in ITC, says Budget remains a key monitorable for cigarette biz

Edelweiss Securities expects more upside for the ITC stock going forward.

ITC surged nearly 7 percent to a seven-month high on Thursday. It is the stock's biggest intraday move since May 2020. ITC is one of those few shares that have a lot of retail holdings. Out of its total equity, 12.6 percent is with investors holding sub-two lakh shares. And the number of such accounts is 25.8 lakh, so when ITC rises, most retail portfolios make some money.

Reasons for the stock movement

Firstly, Street expects the company's cigarette business to do well in FY22 with the opening up of the economy, because most of the cigarette consumption in the country still is out of home. Secondly, a lot of hotel companies have talked about increasing occupancy. The occupancy at most of ITC hotels located in leisure destinations is full, even when it is not the best season for the business. Thirdly, the other businesses of the company are doing well, including FMCG, where discretionary demand is returning. However, the biggest reason for the latest spike is perhaps the degree of underperformance that has been seen in the stock. In the last three years, ITC has declined 25 percent, which is in stark contrast to the FMCG index's 33 percent rise. In the past five years, ITC has declined 11 percent while the FMCG index has risen 81 percent. So there is a near 90-100 percent underperformance that the stock has seen.

In terms of valuations, ITC has never been cheap as compared to other FMCG companies. It is at 16-17 times the company's FY23 earnings, with the discount at its highest. And for a company which has a dividend yield of more than 6 percent, Street could not afford to ignore it for any longer.

Talking about the next growth kicker for ITC's FMCG business, Abneesh Roy, Executive VP-Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities, said a parliamentary panel's advice to take up FDI in tobacco is a new development. Though tobacco FDI is completely banned, such a move will essentially open up more opportunities for cigarette companies in general, he said.

Also, the upcoming GST meeting on Friday can be another trigger for the stock. In the past, GST meetings have many a time got investors worrying about any adverse changes on the cigarette taxes front. Now, there is confidence in the market that it is more important to monitor the Union Budget instead for cues, he said.

Speaking on the company's fundamentals, Roy said ITC is focusing a lot on inorganic opportunities. Apart from that, it is focusing more on margin improvement and volume growth. More inorganic opportunities can be expected in the FMCG business. The company has also shared more details on their tech business for the first time, he added.

Speaking on ITC's underperformance compared with the FMCG pack, Roy said this year is going to be good for the cigarette business. There has been no tax increase in the last 18 months, which has caused the illegal segment to start to lose market share. In the remaining nine months of the financial year, growth of around 8-10 percent can be expected for the cigarette industry, he said.

More gains are expected in ITC shares towards a target of Rs 241. Given the euphoria in general, a rise in ITC can be expected if more clarity emerges on what happens in the hotels as well as other businesses. That along with the company's long-term plan for the FMCG business would be very good triggers for the stock, he said.

Asked about ITC's low position in the ESG index, Roy said that is because of the nature of the company's business. "A lot of foreign investors are also now staying away from tobacco-related businesses. So on that note, how would he rank ITC?" he was asked.

"ITC has tried to proactively address this. In some of the ESG indices and global indices, ITC is right there at the top. It is taking a lot of steps in the rest of the businesses to improve its ESG score. Secondly, now in ITC as well, retail HNI participation is very good. Non-ESG-focused funds also are taking exposure because of the very good valuation comfort," he added.

“I would expect that with now less than 45 percent of the business in terms of sales coming from cigarettes, ITC should not necessarily be seen as a cigarette company, although 85 percent of the profits come from cigarettes, so that's also very important. But clearly, the non-cigarette portfolio is going to grow much faster. In hotels also, ITC wants to double its business to a non-capex mode through management tie-ups. In FMCG, it has very aggressive plans and is going the right way by not diluting margins but instead, improving them," said Roy.

"I would say ESG remains a concern but that's already factored in. In the last five years, we have seen a massive derating for cigarette groups globally,” Roy said. He also said what really matters going forward is the unlocking of value in some of the company's businesses.

The next key monitorable for the cigarettes business would be the Union Budget in February. "I would expect a moderate tax hike to happen in cigarettes at that point of time, but that is still five months down the line. So till then, I think more upside is left in the ITC stock," he added.

