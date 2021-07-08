Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Edelweiss Securities bullish on PSU stocks; here's why

    Edelweiss Securities bullish on PSU stocks; here's why

    Profile image
    By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Edelweiss Securities has written an interesting note on Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs) and expects a change in the fortunes of these companies now. Aditya Narain, Research Head of Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities, discussed this further.

    Edelweiss Securities has written an interesting note on Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs) and expects a change in the fortunes of these companies now. Aditya Narain, Research Head of Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities, discussed this further.
    Through 2000 and 2010 when there was expansion in the economy, the PSUs did very well. “2010 to 2020 was an entirely different story. It was somewhat contractionary, deflationary for PSUs. So what we are seeing now is you are getting into an entirely different cycle, you are seeing the so-called reflation of global economy happen, you are seeing reflation of commodities happen and you have a situation where the stocks, which were trading at a premium to the market, are trading at a 60 percent discount to the market,” he said.
    “That sets you up for a reasonably decent cycle for the PSUs. In terms of the cycle, there should fundamentally be a reasonable change in the PSUs,” he added.
    At the start of the last decade of 2010, government ownership was about 80 percent for the PSUs. This has come down to about 57 percent at this point in time. “There, to some extent, the government’s control has moderated and you could see a little bit more moderation with divestments or sales that are lined up,” he shared.
    When asked if government involvement could be a hamper going forward, he replied, “At some level, it could be. It is a risk. However, a lot has changed, a lot has happened over the last decade for that to be a less of an influence, going forward.”
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Dipika Ghosh)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Bank of Japan likely to offer zero rate, long-term loans in climate scheme

    Next Article

    Export surge can be game changer, see demand in textiles, petroleum: HSBC Global AMC

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,088.95 -99.30 -2.37
    JSW Steel675.85 -14.55 -2.11
    Hindalco385.50 -8.15 -2.07
    Tata Motors310.80 -6.30 -1.99
    Tata Steel1,198.20 -20.45 -1.68
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma669.65 -10.70 -1.57
    Tata Steel1,199.55 -18.25 -1.50
    HUL2,445.25 -34.80 -1.40
    Bajaj Finance6,127.45 -71.30 -1.15
    ICICI Bank647.55 -6.10 -0.93
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,087.40 -100.85 -2.41
    Hindalco385.80 -7.85 -1.99
    JSW Steel676.55 -13.85 -2.01
    Tata Motors311.15 -5.95 -1.88
    Sun Pharma669.45 -10.65 -1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Sun Pharma669.25 -11.10 -1.63
    HUL2,445.00 -35.05 -1.41
    Tata Steel1,201.40 -16.40 -1.35
    Bajaj Finance6,130.45 -68.30 -1.10
    ICICI Bank647.65 -6.00 -0.92

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.73000.11500.15
    Euro-Rupee88.21100.04100.05
    Pound-Rupee102.8810-0.3290-0.32
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67920.00500.75
    View More