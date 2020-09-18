  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Edelweiss comes out with large and midcap model portfolios; advises caution to investors

Updated : September 18, 2020 03:44 PM IST

Edeweiss removed Amber Enterprises from the portfolio and have added Ashok Leyland.
It added that Asian Paints, Titan & Pidilite all three outperformed the broader market this month with the discretionary spend slowly coming back.
Edelweiss comes out with large and midcap model portfolios; advises caution to investors

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement