Edelweiss comes out with large and midcap model portfolios; advises caution to investors

The start of August saw a continuation of the rally that started in the latter half of the previous month and an equally sharp upmove was seen in the midcap, smallcap stocks as well. However, all of those gains were washed off in no time with a 500 point fall in just 1 week in Nifty and a 1000 point fall in the Nifty midcap index.

Though it is futile to pinpoint to a single reason for any short term movements of Market, the few reasons that led to a dampener in the otherwise optimistic market were SEBI’s new rules on pledging – unpledging, a pause in the vaccine trials by AstraZeneca and a fall in US markets, Edelweiss Securities mentioned in a recent report.

Nasdaq saw sharp 10 percent correction in just 3 days led by a tech rout. The IT index which was the most resilient in the last few months and had posted the best recovery was trading at its lifetime highs this month, just before this sharp pullback, noted the brokerage.

Interestingly, the top 6 tech stocks lost nearly $1 trillion from their market value in just 3 days of the fall, showing the first signs of wrath to the new Robinhood traders, it added.

Going ahead the brokerage advised caution to investors as the world gears up for the US Presidential elections. It suggests investors to remain watchful on certain segments of the market and believe that the broad-based rally would remain elusive.

"We continue to maintain a positive bias for rural focussed and strong balance sheet stocks. The top sectors to bet on going forward are two-wheelers and tractor stocks, select large private banks, IT, telecom, insurance, speciality chemicals (more so APIs), pharma, cement and metals," the brokerage noted.

The returns of these stocks are on the back of good results and commentary. Most of these sectors have given better than expected results.

The brokerage has come out with model portfolios for the midcap and largecap space.

For the midcap space, the brokerage stated that the portfolio is positioned towards leaders in their respective categories. It has chosen companies with a historically proven track record and expects industry-leading performance from them

Since its inception, the portfolio has delivered 27.2 percent due to strong performance from select Consumption, Auto, and Chemical names. Similar to the large-cap portfolio, the consumption sector outperformed last month, explained Edelweiss. All consumption names like Astral Poly, Orient Electric, Trent, Tata Consumer, Voltas & VIP Industries performed better than the index and broader markets.

It also removed Amber Enterprises from the portfolio and have added Ashok Leyland.

For the largecap space, it stated that the portfolio has delivered 19.2 percent against the Nifty’s 24.6 percent. In spite of the underperformance, it stays put with high-quality compounders and expect a revival in these names around the third quarter of this financial year.

It added that Asian Paints, Titan & Pidilite all three outperformed the broader market this month with the discretionary spend slowly coming back.

It further stated that in spite of multiple positive triggers like favourable outcome in the AGR case, an increase in ARPU and strong commentary by the management, Bharti Airtel continued to underperform expectations. Even though it remains positive on the telecom story for the long run, it has trimmed the weight in Airtel and has decided to add SBI Cards with a 5.1 percent weight in its portfolio.