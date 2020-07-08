  • SENSEX
Edelweiss advises caution despite market rebound; here's a look at its top picks

Updated : July 08, 2020 02:00 PM IST

Brokerage advises investors to remain cautious and watchful on markets in the current scenario.
It continues to maintain a positive bias for rural focussed and strong balance sheet stocks.
In July the brokerage has added Muthoot Finance to its largecap portfolio while reducing weights in Axis Bank and HDFC Life.
