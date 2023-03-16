ECB meeting 2023 today LIVE: Check time, expected hike & know when interest rate cuts are expected

Applications for jobless aid in US fall last week
Fewer Americans applied for jobless claims last week as the labor market continues to thrive despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy and tamp down inflation.
Applications for jobless claims in the US for the week ending March 11 fell by 20,000 to 192,000 from 212,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of week-to-week volatility, fell by 750 to 196,500, remaining below the 200,000 threshold for the eighth straight week. Applications for unemployment benefits are seen as a barometer for layoffs in the US.
Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves
The euro and Swiss franc regained some lost ground on Thursday, as markets reacted positively to the Swiss central bank extending support to Credit Suisse. The euro was up 0.28% at $1.0608.
Some calm was restored to markets after the Swiss lender said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence after the bank's shares plunged as much as 30% on Wednesday.
That helped the Swiss franc to strengthen, and the dollar at one point fell more than 1% against the franc, to 0.9232, reversing some of its 2.15% surge on Wednesday - the largest daily gain since 2015.
ECB's Guindos told ministers some EU banks may be vulnerable
European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos told finance ministers on Tuesday that some European Union banks could be vulnerable to rising interest rates. Guindos told the regular Ecofin meeting in Brussels that lenders in the region are much less exposed than their US counterparts, according to people familiar with the talks, who declined to be identified discussing private conversations, reported Bloomberg.
First Republic falls 25% as regional bank stocks continue to sink
Shares of First Republic and several other regional banks were under pressure again on Thursday, as the Swiss National Bank’s move to shore up Credit Suisse did little to calm fears about more mid-sized bank failures in the U.S. First Republic fell more than 25% in premarket trading. PacWest dropped more 15%, and Western Alliance fell about 9%, reported CNBC.
Treasury Secretary Janet to tell Congress US banking system 'remains sound'
A week after the second-largest bank collapse in US history, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to tell the Senate Finance Committee that the nation's banking system “remains sound” and Americans "can feel confident” about their deposits. Yellen will be the first Biden administration official to face lawmakers over the decision to protect uninsured money at two failed regional banks, a move that some observers have criticized as a bank “bailout."
Dow futures slip, regional bank shares drop
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday as regional banks slid once again on growing fears of a crisis in banking within the U.S. and Europe. Futures tied to the 30-stock index were down 94 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded up 0.3%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) slid 2.6% in extended trading, led down by a more than 26% drop in First Republic Bank, reported CNBC.com
Euro ticks higher with ECB decision, banking drama in focus
The euro was 0.35% higher against the dollar at $1.0613 at midday London time after Wednesday’s steep losses triggered by the sell-off in European banks. It was 0.4% higher than the British pound. The Swiss franc also gained against the greenback, as investors reacted to the news the Swiss National Bank will provide financial support to embattled Credit Suisse, reported CNBC.
Europe interest rate
The ECB has been raising rates at an unprecedented pace to contain inflation fueled by higher energy prices tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. The ECB's benchmarks affect the cost of credit across the economy, making more expensive to buy things or invest in new production. The key ECB rates are 3% for short-term lending to commercial banks, and 2.5% on deposits from banks at the ECB.
Oil regains some ground after Credit Suisse lifeline
Oil prices clawed back some ground on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's 15-month lows, as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators. Brent crude futures were up 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $74.23 a barrel by 1105 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.04. On Wednesday, the third straight day of declines, U.S. crude fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 20, 2021. Brent has lost nearly 10% since Friday's close while U.S. crude is down about 11%.
US stock futures resume slide as regional bank shares drop
US stock futures fell Thursday as regional banks slid once again on growing fears of a crisis in banking within the US and Europe. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 147 points, or 0.5 percent. S&P 500 futures were down 0.4%, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded up just 0.1 percent, reported CNBC.
Credit Suisse gains narrow to 18% after 30% spike
Shares of Credit Suisse gained as much as 30% when European markets opened, but gains narrowed to 18% around 9.15 a.m. London time. Credit Suisse shares rallied after the bank said it would borrow up to $54 million from the Swiss National Bank, reported CNBC.
Share Market Update | Nippon India Mutual Fund's Rupesh Patel on banking sector
“Banking is a sector where we had overweight positions and we continue to have overweight position. In the near term we have seen that on account of whatever is happening to banks in developed world the news flow has been negative. So even Indian banks and NBFCs are seeing some kind of selling. Our view is that on a near term basis, India cannot remain isolated when these risks are playing out in the global markets. However from a medium to long term point of view, I think fundamentals for banks are among the best in the last few years. Valuations are also not very expensive considering where markets are currently. So near term prices can correct due to uncertainties but we have seen multiple times that when such global events happen there is always a correction but eventually over medium to long term it is the price which you pay that matters. So considering the fundamentals of Indian banks, we are continuing with overweight stance on these entities,” tells Rupesh Patel, Senior Fund Manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund.
Market at Close | Last-hour Recovery Helps Market Snap 5-day Losing Streak
Market Closes Flat, But Off Lows Amid Volatility
Nifty Fails To Hold 17,000 Mark, Metal Stocks The Biggest Drag
Nifty Bank Ends 100 Points Higher After A Trading Range Of 800 Points
Market Breadth Remains In Favour Of Declines, Adv-Decline Ratio At 1:2
Sensex Rises 79 Points To 57,635 & Nifty 13 Points To 16,986
Nifty Bank Gains 81 Points To 39,133 & Midcap Index 26 Points To 29,998
HUL, HDFC Bank & Asian Paints Support While Infosys, RIL & Hindalco Drag
Fall In Prices Overnight Drags Metal Stocks, Nifty Metal Down 3%
Metal Stocks Slip In The Range Of 2-6%, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSPL Top Losers
Oil Mktg Companies Surge As Crude Falls To 15-mth Low, Stocks Up 2-6%
Crude Falls Helps Paint Stocks Gain, Berger & Asian Paints Up 2% Each
Samvardhana Motherson Drops 10% On 3.4% Promoter Stock Sale
Zee Ent Surges 10% On Rpts Of Co Looking To Pay IndusInd Bank
ICICI Pru Rises 6% As ICICI Bank Veteran Anup Bagchi Is Appointed CEO
It’s A Mixed Close For Adani Stocks, 5 Stocks In The Red & 5 In The Green
DLF Gains 5% After Company Confirms `8,000 Cr Pre-sales For A Gurugram Proj
BSE Companies Gain Mkt Cap After Losing For 5 Sessions, Up `33,000 Cr