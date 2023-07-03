EbixCash IPO expected to hit market in July; co eyes Rs 6,000 crore, says CEO Robin Raina

By Meghna Sen

Robin Raina, the President, Chairman and CEO of EbixCash Ltd, said that some of the IPO funds will be used to repay debt owed to the parent. "There are two or three different uses of it. Some of it will be utilised for repayment of debt with the parent and then a part of it will be going towards working capital and a part will be going towards organic and inorganic growth,” he noted

Financial services company EbixCash Ltd is all set to launch an initial public offering (IPO), which will be entirely a fresh equity issue of shares, in July, and is planning to raise Rs 6,000 crore, its Chairman, President and CEO Robin Raina said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Monday. EbixCash is a 100 percent subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed Ebix Inc, a global player in software solutions for insurance, healthcare and financial services.

As per reports, the initial share sale will likely raise between Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 8,000 crore, making it one of the largest IPOs in the financial services sector in India. “We will be filing our updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) soon. And once we file the DRHP, then it will be up to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and accordingly, whenever we get an approval, we will launch our IPO hopefully in July, but we will follow whatever Sebi tells us to do," Raina said, adding, "It's 100 percent primary. We will be raising Rs 6,000 crore in the issue.”