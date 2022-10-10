EaseMyTrip board clears bonus shares and stock split — here's what it means for investors

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Easy Trip Planners share price: The company — which owns and operates the EaseMyTrip platform — announced bonus shares and a stock split after a board meeting on Friday.

Easy Trip Planners — which operates online travel platform EaseMyTrip — announced a bonus issue and stock split on Friday. The Easy Trip stock jumped by as much as Rs 25.8 or 6.4 percent to Rs 428 apiece on BSE after the news, bucking the overall weak market trend.

The board of Easy Trip gave nod to the issuance of three bonus shares for every one share held in the company. It also cleared a proposal to split its stock in the ratio of 1:2.

Easy Trip Planners shares have risen nearly two percent in the past one month, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has declined 4.1 percent.

However, in the past one year, they have lost about 30 percent of their value while the Nifty50 benchmark has declined 5.7 percent.

The company listed its shares in the secondary market in March 2021, at a premium of 13 percent over the upped end of its IPO price range. Its IPO saw an overall subscription of 159 times the shares on offer — one of the most chased public offers of the bumper year.