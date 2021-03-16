Easy Trip Planners share allotment to be finalised today: Here's how you can check status

The allotment for the Rs 510-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners is likely to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited's website as well as BSE.

The IPO, which was subscribed nearly 160 times, was open from March 8-10 and the price band for the issue was set at Rs 186-187 per share. Easy Trip Planners shares are likely to list on bourses on March 19, 2021.

The public issue received a robust response from investors across all categories with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing to their portion 78 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed their reserved portion 384 times and retail investors 70.78 times.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of Registrar - KFin Technologies.

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Also Read: Easy Trip Planners garners Rs 229 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Rs 510-crore public issue is a complete offer for sale by promoters who currently hold 100 percent shareholding in the company. Through the IPO, the company's founders Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti will each sell shares to the tune of Rs 255 crore.

Nishant and Rikant hold 49.81 percent and 49.68 percent stake, respectively, in the company. Post offer, they will hold 75 percent shareholding in the company.

The company was the only profitable online travel agency among the key online travel agencies in India in fiscals 2018, 2019 and 2020, in terms of net profit margin. It has the highest CAGR growth because of lean and cost-efficient operations.

The company has increased its market share from 3.1 percent in FY18 to 4.6 percent in FY20 and has been ranked 2nd among key OTAs in India based on booking volumes for 9MFY21.

ALSO READ: Should you subscribe to Easy Trip Planners IPO? Here’s what brokerages say