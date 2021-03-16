Easy Trip Planners share allotment to be finalised today: Here's how you can check status Updated : March 16, 2021 12:34 PM IST Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited's website as well as BSE. Easy Trip Planners shares are likely to list on bourses on March 19, 2021. The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. Published : March 16, 2021 12:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply