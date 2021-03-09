  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 3.19 times on Day 2; retail portion subscribed 17.97 times

Updated : March 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST

The offer has received bids for 5.03 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 1.5 crore shares.
Retail investors bid the most, with their portion subscribed 17.97 times.
Meanwhile, the portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 24 percent.
Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 3.19 times on Day 2; retail portion subscribed 17.97 times
Published : March 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Craftsman Automation to launch Rs 824 crore-IPO on March 15; price band fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490

Craftsman Automation to launch Rs 824 crore-IPO on March 15; price band fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490

Coronavirus LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor tests positive; Single-day vaccination at over 2 million for 1st time

Coronavirus LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor tests positive; Single-day vaccination at over 2 million for 1st time

Covaxin's phase 2 trials show better results than phase 1, study shows

Covaxin's phase 2 trials show better results than phase 1, study shows

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement