Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 3.19 times on Day 2; retail portion subscribed 17.97 times Updated : March 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST The offer has received bids for 5.03 crore equity shares against the IPO size of over 1.5 crore shares. Retail investors bid the most, with their portion subscribed 17.97 times. Meanwhile, the portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 24 percent. Published : March 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST