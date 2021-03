The initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners was subscribed 12.68 times so far on the final day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 19.12 crore equity shares against an offer size of 1.5 crore shares.

The retail investors bid the most, with their portion subscribed 47.46 times.

Meanwhile, the portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 9 times and that of qualified institutional buyers saw bids for 2.94 times the shares allotted.

The Rs 510 crore public issue is a complete offer for sale by promoters who currently hold 100 percent shareholding in the company. Promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie will sell shares worth up to Rs 255 crore each via offer for sale at a price band of Rs Rs 186-187 per share.

Nishant and Rikant hold 49.81 percent and 49.68 percent stake, respectively, in the company.

READ MORE: Should you subscribe to Easy Trip Planners IPO? Here’s what brokerages say

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions.

"EasyMyTrip's mantra for success is its unique business strategy wherein it provides its customers with an option of no-convenience fee which means that customers are not required to pay any service fee in instances where there is no alternate discount or promotion coupon availed. This strategy has paid off handsomely even during the pandemic, making them the second player in terms of booking volumes in 9MFY21," Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities said.

READ MORE: Should you subscribe to Easy Trip Planners IPO? Here’s what brokerages say

It is ranked second among the key online travel agencies in India in terms of booking volume in the nine months ended December 2020 and third among gross booking revenues in FY20.