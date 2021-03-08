  • SENSEX
Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

Updated : March 08, 2021 02:07 PM IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners was subscribed 1.09 times within few hours of opening today.
Retail investors bid the most, with their portion subscribed 5.97 times.
Meanwhile, the portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 3 percent.
