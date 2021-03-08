Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times Updated : March 08, 2021 02:07 PM IST The initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners was subscribed 1.09 times within few hours of opening today. Retail investors bid the most, with their portion subscribed 5.97 times. Meanwhile, the portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 3 percent. Published : March 08, 2021 02:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply