Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed 1.09 times on day 1, retail portion at 5.97 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners was subscribed 1.09 times within few hours of opening today. Retail investors bid the most, with their portion subscribed 5.97 times. Meanwhile, the portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed 3 percent, however, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and employees have not started putting in bids for the issue.

The offer size has been reduced by 1.22 crore equity shares to 1.5 crore shares after it raised Rs 229.5 crore from 35 anchor investors on March 5. The issue, which closes on March 10, has a price band of Rs 186-187 per share and is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

There is no fresh issue of shares in this IPO, and it will be a complete offer for sale. Promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie will sell shares worth up to Rs 255 crore each via offer for sale. Nishant and Rikant hold 49.81 percent and 49.68 percent stake, respectively, in the company.

Given the company’s strong operating and financial performance in a highly competitive and growing industry including strong margins, robust balance sheet and management, brokerage house Anand Rathi has a 'subscribe' rating on the issue. Meanwhile, Geojit Financial Services said that the issue that's available at P/E of 49x (annualised basis on FY21E EPS of Rs 3.8) which is fairly priced.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions.

The company will not receive any proceeds from this offer as the prime purpose of the issue is to enhance visibility, brand, provide liquidity to existing shareholders and achieve benefits of listing shares on exchanges.

It is ranked second among the key online travel agencies in India in terms of booking volume in the nine months ended December 2020 and third among gross booking revenues in FY20.

The company was the only profitable online travel agency among key online travel agencies in India in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Its EBITDA and net profit clocked 105 percent and 129 percent CAGR, respectively during FY10-20.