Easy Trip Planners IPO opens today: Here's all you need to know Updated : March 08, 2021 11:36 AM IST The issue has a price band of Rs 186-187 per share and is entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The company raised a little over Rs 229 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale. Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Published : March 08, 2021 11:36 AM IST