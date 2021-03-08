  • SENSEX
Easy Trip Planners IPO opens today: Here's all you need to know

Updated : March 08, 2021 11:36 AM IST

The issue has a price band of Rs 186-187 per share and is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).
The company raised a little over Rs 229 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale.
Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
