Easy Trip Planners IPO opens today: Here's all you need to know

The Rs 510-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners (ETP) opened on March 8 and will close on March 10. The issue has a price band of Rs 186-187 per share and is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

For the calendar year 2021, Easy Trip will be the 10th issue, after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft, Brookfield India REIT, Nureca, RailTel Corporation of India, Heranba Industries and MTAR Technologies.

There are no listed entities in India whose business portfolio is comparable with that of its business. Private players like Cleartrip, MakeMyTrip and Yatra Online are its main competitors.

The company raised a little over Rs 229 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale. A total of 1,22,72,727 shares have been allocated to 35 anchor investors, which include names like HSBC Global Investment Funds, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Tata Trustee Company, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Company, and Nippon Life

Here's all you need to know about the issue:

Closing Date: March 10, 2020

Price Band: The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 186-187 per share.

About the firm: Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions.

Size of the issue: There is no fresh issue of shares in this IPO, and it will be a complete offer for sale. Promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie will sell shares worth up to Rs 255 crore each via offer for sale. Nishant and Rikant hold 49.81 percent and 49.68 percent stake, respectively, in the company.

Proceeds: The company will not receive any proceeds from this offer as the prime purpose of the issue is to enhance visibility, brand, provide liquidity to existing shareholders and achieve benefits of listing shares on exchanges.

Minimum Bid: Investors can bid for a minimum of 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 shares thereafter.

Objective: The company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

Book Runners: Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Financials: The company had the highest CAGR from 2018-2020 in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenues among the key online travel agencies in India. Its Gross Booking Revenues increased by 51.04 percent from Rs 1,945 crore in 2018 to Rs 2,937.77 crore in 2019, and by 43.13 percent to Rs 4,204.73 crore in 2020.

Its Gross Booking Revenues amounted to Rs 1,220.75 crore in the nine months ended December 31, 2020. The company is the only profitable online travel agency among key online travel agencies in India in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Its EBITDA and net profit clocked 105 percent and 129 percent CAGR, respectively during FY10-20.

Market Share: Its market share in the total Indian online travel agency industry in terms of gross booking revenues and gross booking revenues for the airline ticketing segment was approximately 4.6 percent, and 5.5-6.5 percent, respectively, in FY20.

Outlook: Given the company’s strong operating and financial performance in a highly competitive and growing industry including strong margins, robust balance sheet and management, brokerage house Anand Rathi has a 'subscribe' rating on the issue. Meanwhile, Geojit Financial Services said that the issue that's available at P/E of 49x (annualised basis on FY21E EPS of Rs 3.8) which is fairly priced.