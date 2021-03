Online travel agency Easy Trip Planners will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 8 to raise Rs 510 crore. The price band for the issue has been set at Rs 186-187 per share. The issue will close on March 10, 2021, and the anchor book, if any, will open for a day on March 5.

There is no fresh issue of shares in this IPO, and it will be a complete offer for sale. Promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie to sell up to Rs 255 crore worth of shares each via offer for sale.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 shares thereafter. Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions.

Its market share in the total Indian online travel agency industry in terms of gross booking revenues and gross booking revenues for the airline ticketing segment was approximately 4.6 percent, and 5.5-6.5 percent, respectively, in FY20.