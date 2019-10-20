#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Earnings, Brexit among 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week

Updated : October 20, 2019 01:08 PM IST

In the coming week, the market will first react to earnings of Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. RIL earnings were a mixed bag while HDFC Bank reported strong numbers for quarter ended September 2019.
Globally, the developments over US and China trade, after their partial deal, would be closely watched.
FII flow would be watched closely as it remained strong for the week after several weeks and was among key reasons for market rally.
