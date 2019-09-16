Dry spell in IPO market: Only 11 companies hit bourses this year compared to 24 in 2018
Updated : September 16, 2019 07:35 AM IST
The arrival of next year is only three months away and the markets saw only 11 IPOs launched this year as compared to 24 last year.
Companies that came out with their IPOs in 2019 are mostly trading above their issue prices and experts said gains could be because of "adequate pricing".
Lack of investors' appetite for IPOs and volatile equity market conditions are forcing companies to postpone their plans, said SEBI.
