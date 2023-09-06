Dreamfolks Services shares jump over 5% after Rs 63 crore block deal

Shares of airport services aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services Ltd jumped over 5 percent in trade on Wednesday after a huge block deal was executed in the open market.

Data showed 12.4 lakh shares, or 2.4 percent equity, of Dreamfolks worth Rs 62.8 crore changed hands at Rs 507.6 apiece on exchanges. No immediate information was available on the buyers and sellers.

After the block deal , the Dreamfolks stock shot up as much as 5.3 percent on Wednesday to hit an intra-day high of Rs 528.95 on BSE.

Notably, the stock has corrected over 32 percent in the past one month after the company reported a drop in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24).

Dreamfolks had informed last month that its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 13 crore in Q1FY24, down 3.2 percent from Rs 13.44 crore in Q1FY23.

Profit dropped despite net sales jumping over 66 percent to Rs 266.3 crore in the June quarter from Rs 160.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit, or EBITDA, was down 4 percent to Rs 18.7 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 19.5 crore a year ago. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

However, brokerages still seem bullish on Dreamfolks on the back of strong business prospects and further growth potential in the air travel and credit card segment.

In a research report dated July 2023, financial advisory firm Equity99 said it was bullish on Dreamfolks Services and recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,000 over 12-18 months.

Equity99 noted that Dreamfolks had entered into a strategic collaboration with Plaza Premium Group to include more than 340 Plaza Premium Lounges in more than 70 major international airports into its global lounge network.

The company is also set to acquire a 60 percent stake in one of the leading golf privileges providers Vidsur Golf for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 1.5 crore.

Given the monopolistic nature of business, Dreamfolks is likely to perform well in the coming quarters, Equity99 had said in its note.