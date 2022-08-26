DreamFolks IPO subscribed more than 27 times on final day of bidding

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Dreamfolks IPO: The initial share sale saw an overall subscription of more than 27 times on Friday, the final day of the bidding process, with a robust response across investor categories.

DreamFolks Services' initial public offering (IPO) worth up to Rs 562 crore was subscribed more than 27 times the shares on offer on Wednesday — the third and final day of the bidding process. The IPO of DreamFolks — an a irport service aggregator platform — saw a robust response from retail investors.

By 2:50 pm, the issue received bids for a total of 25.8 crore shares as against the 94.8 lakh shares on offer, according to provisional exchange data.

Category Subscription (No. of times the shares on offer) Non-institutional investors 23.1 Qualified institutional buyers 28.7 Retail investors 37

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, which means the company will not get any proceeds from the issue.

DreamFolks Services' is the second primary market offering to hit the Street after a gap of about 11 weeks.

Potential investors can bid for DreamFolks shares in a price range of Rs 308-326 in multiples of 46 under the IPO. That makes one lot of shares worth Rs 14,168-14,996 for bidders.

DreamFolks commanded a premium of up to Rs 85 ahead of the IPO, dealers said. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

On Tuesday, Dreamfolks Services raised Rs 253 crore from anchor investors, including Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Saint Capital Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund and PNB Metlife India, by allotting 7.8 crore shares at Rs 326 apiece.

