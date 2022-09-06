DreamFolks makes a strong debut on Dalal Street — shares list at 56% premium

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Dreamfolks Services IPO Listing: DreamFolks shares debuted in the secondary market at a premium of up to 56 percent above its issue price, in line with the trend in the grey market in the past few days.

DreamFolks Services shares made a stellar debut in the secondary market on Dalal Street on Tuesday, with the stock of the airport service aggregator platform listing at a premium of up to 56 percent above its issue price. The DreamFolks stock began its journey at Rs 508.7 apiece on NSE, as against the IPO price range of Rs 308-326.

On BSE, the stock began trading at Rs 505 apiece, a premium of 54.9 percent.

The listing was in line with the trend in the grey market in the past few days.

The Rs 562-crore initial public offering (IPO) of DreamFolks concluded last month with a strong response from different categories of investors. The overall subscription stood at 56.7 times the shares on offer. The IPO received bids for a total of 53.7 crore shares as against the 94.8 lakh shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Elixir Equities Director Dipan Mehta told CNBC-TV18 that DreamFolks, in his view, could be a a concept stock as well for investors looking to play the travel theme.

"If you look at the choices around you, apart from hotels and aviation, there is no real stock with which one can play the investment theme as far as rising travel is concerned... Maybe this particular stock could help you get in to that particular investment theme," he said.

Mehta believes that once the stock price settles down following a good listing, "it will be a good company to keep on your radar and on your market watch list".

Under the IPO, which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, potential investors could bid for DreamFolks shares in a price range of Rs 308-326 in multiples of 46. That meant one lot of shares was worth Rs 14,168-14,996 for bidders.