DreamFolks IPO subscribed 50% in first 75 minutes of bidding process

DreamFolks IPO: The initial public offer will be open for subscription till Friday. Potential investors will be able to bid for DreamFolks shares in a price range of Rs 308-326 in multiples of 46.

DreamFolks' initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 562 crore saw 50 percent subscription in the first 75 minutes of the bidding process amid a robust response from retail investors. The IPO of DreamFolks — an a irport Service aggregator platform — will close for subscription on Friday, August 26.

The initial share sale — entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders — saw bids for a total of 47.1 lakh shares by 11:15 am, as against the 94.8 lakh shares on offer, according to provisional exchange data.

Category Subscription Non-institutional investors 8% Qualified institutional buyers 0% Retail investors 2.6 times

DreamFolks Services' is the second primary market offering to hit the Street after a gap of about 11 weeks.

DreamFolks expects to see revenues from other services to flow in the next few years, the company's Chairperson and Managing Director, Liberatha Peter Kallat, told CNBC-TV18.

"We get Rs 880 per passenger on average... We are inching back to pre-COVID levels," she said.

Potential investors will be able to bid for DreamFolks shares in a price range of Rs 308-326 in multiples of 46 under the IPO. That means one lot of shares will cost investors Rs 14,168-14,996.

Dealers said the company commanded a premium of up to Rs 85 ahead of the launch of the IPO. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

