Dr Reddy's stock recovers after falling 1% on observations from USFDA

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell about a percent intraday on Friday, reacting to the announcement that the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued two observations to one of the company’s units in Andhra Pradesh. However, the scrip recovered soon after.

At 13:09 IST, shares of the company were trading 1.1 percent higher at Rs 4,387.35 on the BSE.

“This is to inform you that the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a PreApproval Inspection (PAI) at our formulations manufacturing facility FTO 11 in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in an exchange filing.

A pre-approval inspection (PAI) is performed to contribute to US FDA’s assurance that a manufacturing establishment named in a drug application is capable of manufacturing a drug, and that submitted data are accurate and complete.

The inspection was conducted from June 30 to July 7.

“We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline,” the drugmaker added in the filing.

Form 483 is issued to firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts, US FDA’s official site said.

“Observations are made when in the investigator’s judgment, conditions or practices observed would indicate that any food, drug, device or cosmetic has been adulterated or is being prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby it may become adulterated or rendered injurious to health,” the site read.

It further stated that the companies are encouraged to respond to the FDA Form 483 in writing with their corrective action plan and then implement that corrective action plan expeditiously.