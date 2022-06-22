Dr Reddy's stock falls 2% even as analysts see scope for further upside

Buy / Sell Dr Reddys Labs share TRADE

Even as analysts have an upbeat view of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, shares of the company failed to reflect the enthusiasm and fell in early trade. Analysts see an upside potential of about 18-22 percent in the stock price from the current level after the company said that its revenue will grow in double-digits.

At 10:32 IST, shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were trading 2 percent lower at Rs 4,186 on the BSE.

A look at the recommendation and target prices by foreign brokerage firms:

Brokerage firm Rating Target price (in Rs) Morgan Stanley Overweight 5,099 CLSA Buy 4,950 Jefferies Buy 5,036

Morgan Stanley expects double-digit sales growth to continue, led by its core business, while CLSA and Jefferies acknowledged the company’s medium-term aspirations of double-digit sales growth.

The business could potentially contribute 15 percent of total sales by 2017, Morgan Stanley said. It also liked Dr Reddy’s plans to be vigilant on capital allocation.

The brokerage firm noted that research and development are expected to remain at 9-11 percent of sales, of which 25 percent is to be spent on biosimilars.

CLSA pointed out that there had been a significant thrust in scaling up biologics globally.

Jefferies said that the company planned to expand its business and seek new opportunities.

The company reiterated its medium-term guidance, of 25 percent earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation and 25 percent return on capital employed, despite investing for the future.

The company said in its investor presentation that “there may be near-term volatility, however, our strategy will drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders”.