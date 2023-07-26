Dr Reddy’s Q1 Results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 1,402.5 crore, beats estimates

Dr Reddy’s Q1 Results: The pharma major is on track in executing strategy, delivering growth while continuing to invest in future growth drivers and innovation to create sustainable value, said Co-Chairman and MD, G V Prasad.

Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,402.5 crore for June quarter compared with Rs 1,187.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had anticipated the profit figure at Rs 1,041.3 crore.

The pharmaceutical company's revenue for the quarter rose 29 percent YoY to Rs 6,738 crore from Rs 5,215 crore in the same quarter last year. The growth was driven by North America, Emerging Markets and Europe.

The Street had pegged revenue for the pharma company at Rs 6,458 crore for the quarter under review.

Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 31.7 percent compared with 25.9 percent in the year-ago quarter. In value terms, Ebitda stood at Rs 6,738 crore against Rs 1,779 crore YoY.

"We delivered strong sales growth and witnessed robust margin expansion in Q1FY24 driven by market share gains and new product momentum in our US generics business and superior performance in Russia. We are on track in executing our strategy, delivering growth while continuing to invest in future growth drivers and innovation to create sustainable value," said Co-Chairman and MD, G V Prasad.

Dr Reddy's spent Rs 498 crore on research and development, which is 15 percent higher from the same period a year ago. R&D expenses as a percentage of sales were 7.4 percent in the quarter as against 8.3 percent a year ago.

The capital expenditure for the reporting quarer came in at Rs 360 crore. Free cash-flow for Ql of FY24 was at Rs 670 crore before the acquisition payout. The net cash surplus for the company was at Rs 4,980 crore as on June 30, 2023.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories settled a percent higher at Rs 5,475.35 apiece on the NSE in trade today. The stock gained 9 percent in the last one month. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip jumped 29.29 percent, while it rose 27.75 percent in the last one year.