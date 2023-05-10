Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q4 profit jumps to Rs 959 crore; Rs 40 per share dividend declared

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 (800 percent) per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday posted a sharp rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 959 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 87 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 (800 percent) per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has declared 24 dividends since September 7, 2000. In the past 12 months, the drug major has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 30 per share.