Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 Results: Profit dips to Rs 56.7 cr; co announces dividend of Rs 6 per share

Operating margin, calculated as Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was down 4.5 percent at Rs 115.6 crore, while margin stood at 23.5 percent

Dr Lal Pathlabs on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 7.5 percent to Rs 56.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 — much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 65.7 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 61 crore for January-March period a year ago.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 491 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 485.5 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal Pathlabs said in a statement.