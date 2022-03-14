DPIIT notifies 20% FDI in LIC under automatic route

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday notified a government decision to allow 20 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in IPO-bound LIC.
The Union Cabinet had last month approved the decision to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer.
First Published: IST
Previous Article
Russia-Ukraine War highlights: EU to tighten sanctions on Russian oil companies, but stops short of import ban; Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia will continue on Tuesday; Beijing to face US ire if it helps Russia evade sanctions