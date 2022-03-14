0

DPIIT notifies 20% FDI in LIC under automatic route

By PTI
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday notified a government decision to allow 20 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in IPO-bound LIC.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday notified a government decision to allow 20 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in IPO-bound LIC.
The Union Cabinet had last month approved the decision to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer.
First Published:  IST
