Investors in India and around the world are reeling under what is perhaps the fastest fall in stock indices in history. Just two months ago, in early February, many stock indices, including the Dalal Street, were cruising at all-time highs and in one month, i.e. by March most have fallen into the bear grip.

Is this a passing reaction to the COVID-19 crisis or will this fall change the equation of growth and hence pull stock prices down for long?

Latha Venkatesh spoke to Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, the largest investor in distressed securities worldwide, on he impact of COVID on the stock market.

Marks said, "We look at past patterns and we extrapolate those past patterns into the future if we think they are relevant. The problem is there is no past experience comparable to this one. This is the greatest pandemic in over a 100 years."

"It is the greatest economic impact in over 80 years. It is exacerbated by the greatest collapse in oil prices ever and is responded to by the biggest Fed and government response ever. So, when you have all these things that are happening essentially for the first time, you cannot say you know how they are going to turn out."

He further added, "I think we are going to have a recession for sure. We have 15-20 million people unemployed today and who were employed till few months ago. We have millions of businesses shutdown and many millions of people spending less money than they did in the past. So business is going to be down catastrophically."

"GDP and S&P profits are going to be down catastrophically in the second quarter and we do not know when they are going to reopen and at what pace. So, I think there is no way to avert a worldwide recession."

On India