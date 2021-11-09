Don’t expect inflation to be transient; prefer investments in equities followed by gold: Russell Napier

Financial historian Russell Napier is of the view that gold is the asset for long-term financial repression, but equities could well be gold for next few years. He also mentioned that he doesn't expect inflation to be transient as the US Fed and many other central bankers see it.

Financial historian Russell Napier predicts a period of structurally rising inflation and not transient as the Federal Reserve and some central bankers see it. He had made this prediction a year ago and his predictions have proved right a couple of times in the past.

He began writing his now famous ‘Solid Ground’ global macro strategy report for CLSA. Back in 1995, he had forecast what then became the Asian economic crisis. Napier is also the co-founder of the investment research portal ERIC. He has also been voted Asia's number one equity strategist.

On inflation, he said, “There’s a change in the way money is made. The central banks of the world no longer control the supply of money, which is an extreme thing to say and the reason for that is that money is primarily made by commercial banks, and not central banks. So, if I as a government can control the growth of the rate of the commercial banks’ balance sheet, I can control the supply of money and if I can control the supply of money, I will have an inordinate influence on the future rate of inflation and that is where we are in the developed world. It varies from country to country but it is a necessity across the developed world.”

“There is a role for the government of India in the Indian commercial banking system as well, but that is the fundamental reason why I think its power to control money, and also I would say, the power to determine the yield curve, which ultimately will be done through using the power of the regulator to force savings institutions to buy bonds, that also now rests with the government,” he further mentioned.

“So the government controls the price of money and the quantity of money, then we will have higher levels of inflation, that is the structural call,” Napier said, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

When asked if this means that the current bond yield is not reflecting the expected inflation, he said, “I am not saying it is global, I am saying it is going to happen in the developed world and in China. So this is one of the reasons for looking at India and it being particularly interesting and exciting because maybe in the Indian system, you can buck the trend, ignore some of the things that are going to happen in the West, and have a link between interest rates, and inflation. And that ultimately, is extremely good for the allocation of capital.”

“India is doing so many wonderful things and going in a different direction but I strongly hope that the politicians of India will avoid the mistakes that are being made in the West. And you couldn't be more excited about the outlook for India, particularly in terms of capital inflows to India if it does manage to buck these trends. So not a global phenomenon but I am saying most of the developed world for sure, and that's a big portion of the world's financial assets. If people try to escape that financial repression and the history of the word really is that you should try to escape it and if India doesn't impose it, then India benefits significantly, in terms of far higher inflow.”

On cryptocurrencies and bitcoins, Napier believes they cannot become currencies. “What we are talking about in financial repression is an attempt to move wealth from savers to debtors, from one section of the society to the other. The idea that a new currency comes along, of which you have zero control, a private sector currency – it is such a huge competition, particularly in the era we live in today. For the developed world politicians, I think they will ban it as a means of transaction. However, banning something as a means of transaction does not rob it of value,” he added.

“So that is the future of cryptocurrency , I don't know how you call the value of something that has no purpose but it has a purpose. No doubt the only people who will make money will be the ones going long in it and people may want to go in short in it. But it doesn't have utility as a currency. It would be political suicide to allow that to happen in the developed world,” he explained.

“I don't invest in cryptos for that reason, because I don't know how to value it, if it has no utility. Gold, however, has shown utility, as a store of value and in very small amounts, even as a means of transaction and in India, as adornment as well. So, I would stick with gold rather than cryptocurrency,” said Napier.

When asked about his pecking order of investments, he said, “It depends a lot on the time horizon. But if one were to focus on the next couple of years – it is equities, then gold. There is still quite a long period to go before the market fully digests that we have permanently severed interest rates from the inflation rate, particularly in the developed world. We have just seen it in the last few weeks, as the market really begins to realise that rates just aren't going up, then it begins to reprice equities and gold, but maybe equities does slightly better than gold.”

With regard to real estate, he said, “It would divide the developing world from the developed world. In the developed world, this repression forces governments administratively as India did during the Licence Raj, interfere with the allocations of credit. I think there will be less credit available for commercial real estate but there will be ample credit available for residential real estate because that's what gets voters if you get plenty of credit flowing through residential. So real estate, it is a mixed bag in the in the developed world with much more positives from residential than there will be from commercial real estate.”

“In the very long run, gold is the best asset to own in a financial repression, not just because real rates stay low but in the developed world, so far financial repression has only been possible with the imposition of capital controls. And in a world of capital controls, the price of gold usually benefits significantly, because it is one of the few assets that move across borders, fairly seamlessly, certainly in smaller amounts. So gold is the asset for long-term financial repression, but equities could well be gold for next few years,” said Napier

