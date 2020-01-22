Don’t encourage rumour mongers while investing in stocks….

As told by Clay Shirkey,”It’s not information overload. It’s a filter failure”.

You must have heard that the popularity of the stock markets over the last few decades has increased. Stock markets are for eternity making headway. This is the very reason why the stock market is said to be explosive. It is very tricky to envisage the stock market. Occasionally it immediately rumbles and along with it the market rises and at other times, it just collapses. There is no warning! Whenever there is a detonation in the stock market, the populace likes to call it a bull scamper in the stock market. And when it is declining, people call it a bear run event in the stock market. It also allows eruption of false promises, misdirected signals and misplaced recommendations where we need to be vigilant on and not succumb to the so called “noise”.

It is in such events that we have to give a deaf ear to humour mongering and rather trust research materials or study the companies one is looking at investing in or invested in already.



Don’t fall to random WhatsApp or sms tips from non-credible sources



Cross check your stocks’ data from reliable sources like BSE or your trusted broker



Study charts and seek the trends



Don’t fall trap to “guaranteed” returns, there is no guarantee in stock market and is expressed emphatically as disclaimers by platforms and publishers



Consult your broker always during an IPO



Stock market is a place where we wander off easily from wrong advise or tips which we need to vet from credible sources, best is to ignore it if you receive any from places unheard off.