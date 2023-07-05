Dolly Khanna ups stake in this multibagger auto stock; shares near 52-week high — should you buy?

Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars. The stock has been in an uptrend for the past few months on healthy order book position. Talbros Auto shares rallied 95 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 380.1, hit on March 29, 2023.

Ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna, whose portfolio is widely tracked by market participants, has increased her stake by by 0.47 percent in auto parts company, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd during the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).

The veteran investor now holds 1.50 percent stake or 185,715 equity shares in the small-cap auto stock as of April-June 2023 period, which is up from 1.03 percent stake, constituting 126,715 shares, that she held in the previous March 2023 quarter, according to the recent shareholding data released on the BSE.

Apart from Dolly Khanna, shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd have the backing of other renowned investors such as Vijay Kedia and Sanjeev Parekh.

Vijay Kedia holds 150,000 company shares, which is 1.22 percent of total paid up capital of the company. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Parekh holds 142,681 shares or 1.16 percent stake in the company.

On Wednesday, the stock of auto components and equipments manufacturer settled 0.020 percent lower at Rs 743.90 apiece on the NSE. The stock has been in an uptrend for the past few months on healthy order book position. Talbros Auto shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 770 on Tuesday (July 4). The stock has rallied 95 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 380.1 on the BSE, hit on March 29, 2023.

TACL on multi-year orders

Over the last year, TACL has received new multi-year orders over Rs 1,000 crore from both, domestic and overseas customers across its business divisions, product segments and joint ventures (JVs). These orders are to be executed over a period of next 5 years covering the company's product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings and chassis. These orders will help the company to increase its share with existing customers and new customers across geographies thereby gaining market share in coming years, the management had said earlier.

TACL, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group was established in the year 1956 to manufacture automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. Today Talbros stands proud and tall as a mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars.

Who is Dolly Khanna?

Dolly Khanna is a Chennai-based investor, who is known for picking lesser-known stocks that tend to go overperform in the stock market. She has been investing in the stock markets since 1996. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.

Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks. As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 15 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 330.3 crore, according to data from Trendlyne.