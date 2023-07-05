CNBC TV18
Dolly Khanna ups stake in this multibagger auto stock; shares near 52 week high — should you buy?

Dolly Khanna ups stake in this multibagger auto stock; shares near 52-week high — should you buy?

Dolly Khanna ups stake in this multibagger auto stock; shares near 52-week high — should you buy?
By Meghna Sen  Jul 5, 2023 4:09:00 PM IST (Published)

Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars. The stock has been in an uptrend for the past few months on healthy order book position. Talbros Auto shares rallied 95 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 380.1, hit on March 29, 2023.

Ace investor and stock market trader Dolly Khanna, whose portfolio is widely tracked by market participants, has increased her stake by by 0.47 percent in auto parts company, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd during the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).

The veteran investor now holds 1.50 percent stake or 185,715 equity shares in the small-cap auto stock as of April-June 2023 period, which is up from 1.03 percent stake, constituting 126,715 shares, that she held in the previous March 2023 quarter, according to the recent shareholding data released on the BSE.
