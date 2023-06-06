Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna holds 170,207 Control Print shares, which is 1.04 percent of total paid-up capital of the company, according to the March 2023 shareholding pattern. CNBC-TV18 special, Inside Out, brings an in-depth analysis of the company whose shares have gained 6 percent in the last five trading sessions.

Shares of smallcap stock Control Print, in which seasoned investor Dolly Khanna holds a stake, rallied 61 percent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 2.65 percent during the same period. The stock settled 0.0077 percent lower at Rs 645.45 apiece in Monday's (June 5) trade. Control Print shares have gained 6 percent in the last five trading sessions.

Control Print has an average target price of Rs 690 per share. The consensus estimate represents an upside potential of 7 percent from the last price of 644.9. The ace investor is well-known for buying stocks that tend to beat benchmark returns comfortably in the long term. Therefore, retail investors closely follow Dolly Khanna's portfolio for value picks. So, when Khanna added Control Print shares in her portfolio in December 2021, market observers were bound to follow this industrial coding sector stock.