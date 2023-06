Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna holds 170,207 Control Print shares, which is 1.04 percent of total paid-up capital of the company, according to the March 2023 shareholding pattern. CNBC-TV18 special, Inside Out, brings an in-depth analysis of the company whose shares have gained 6 percent in the last five trading sessions.

Shares of smallcap stock Control Print, in which seasoned investor Dolly Khanna holds a stake, rallied 61 percent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 2.65 percent during the same period. The stock settled 0.0077 percent lower at Rs 645.45 apiece in Monday's (June 5) trade. Control Print shares have gained 6 percent in the last five trading sessions.

Control Print has an average target price of Rs 690 per share. The consensus estimate represents an upside potential of 7 percent from the last price of 644.9.