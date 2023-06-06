CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsDolly Khanna portfolio stock: Control Print shares up 60% in 2023 so far. Still a 'buy'?

Dolly Khanna portfolio stock: Control Print shares up 60% in 2023 so far. Still a 'buy'?

Dolly Khanna portfolio stock: Control Print shares up 60% in 2023 so far. Still a 'buy'?
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nigel D'Souza   | Meghna Sen  Jun 6, 2023 7:16:00 AM IST (Published)

Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna holds 170,207 Control Print shares, which is 1.04 percent of total paid-up capital of the company, according to the March 2023 shareholding pattern. CNBC-TV18 special, Inside Out, brings an in-depth analysis of the company whose shares have gained 6 percent in the last five trading sessions.

Shares of smallcap stock Control Print, in which seasoned investor Dolly Khanna holds a stake, rallied 61 percent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 2.65 percent during the same period. The stock settled 0.0077 percent lower at Rs 645.45 apiece in Monday's (June 5) trade. Control Print shares have gained 6 percent in the last five trading sessions.

Live Tv

Loading...

Control Print has an average target price of Rs 690 per share. The consensus estimate represents an upside potential of 7 percent from the last price of 644.9.
The ace investor is well-known for buying stocks that tend to beat benchmark returns comfortably in the long term. Therefore, retail investors closely follow Dolly Khanna's portfolio for value picks. So, when Khanna added Control Print shares in her portfolio in December 2021, market observers were bound to follow this industrial coding sector stock.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X