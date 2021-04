Dogecoin has surged by 29 percent, touching its highest value since mid-February after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his space exploration company will put a “literal” version of the meme cryptocurrency on the moon.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

As per a Business Insider report, Dogecoin surged to a high of $0.70 on the Bittrex exchange, marking a 29 percent rise from the point Musk put out the tweet. Besides, it’s an open secret that the world’s richest person is a vocal fan of cryptocurrency and has even bought some for his nine-month-old son, X AE A-XII.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Musk has tweeted about the meme cryptocurrency. He frequently posts memes starring Shiba Inu, the dog breed that lend the cryptocurrency its logo and name. Apart from that, he has also said that he wants to buy a Shiba Inu.

The future currency of Earth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021