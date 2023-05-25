Page Industries has announced its fourth interim dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for FY23 and has fixed June 2 as the record date. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before June 23, 2023, the company said in a filing

Bengaluru-headquartered Page Industries Limited has announced its fourth interim dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for FY23 and has fixed June 2 as the record date. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before June 23, 2023, the company said in its filing to the exchanges. A look at the past five financial years shows that the total dividend payout to investors was Rs 1,350 per share.

In FY23, the company gave dividends on four occasions. The total dividend paid was Rs 260, while in FY22, the company paid Rs 300 per share as a dividend.

Meanwhile, in FY21, FY20 and FY19, the company gave dividends of Rs 250 per share, Rs 202 per share, and Rs 338 per share, respectively, according to data from BSE.

The net profit of Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of Jockey innerwear in India, declined 59 percent to Rs 78 crore for the quarter ended March. It was Rs 190 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 37 percent from Rs 124 crore reported in the December quarter.

The financial performance was also hurt due to a challenging economic scenario and a general decrease in consumption.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, came in at Rs 969 crore during the March quarter under review, down 13 percent, compared with Rs 1,111 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Operating EBITDA for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 134 crore as compared to Rs 2,67 crore, showing a degrowth of 50 percent. EBITDA is down 30 percent quarter-on-quarter.

EBITDA margins too declined 13.9 percent in the March quarter as compared to 24 percent a year-ago. PAT margins for the reporting period were at 8.1 percent.

Page Industries' stock settled 0.31 percent lower at Rs 41,125 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trade. The stock has given negative returns of 1.56 percent over a 12-month period, while it fell 2 percent on a year-to-date basis.

According to data from Trendlyne, the stock trades at a price-to-book (PB) value of 42.1. The stock has been relatively less volatile than the overall markets and traded with a 1-year beta of 0.7, the data further suggested.