Bengaluru-headquartered Page Industries Limited has announced its fourth interim dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for FY23 and has fixed June 2 as the record date. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before June 23, 2023, the company said in its filing to the exchanges. A look at the past five financial years shows that the total dividend payout to investors was Rs 1,350 per share.

In FY23, the company gave dividends on four occasions. The total dividend paid was Rs 260, while in FY22, the company paid Rs 300 per share as a dividend.