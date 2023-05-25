English
homemarket NewsDo you own shares of this innerwear manufacturer that paid dividends worth Rs 260 in FY23?

By Meghna Sen  May 25, 2023 5:09:12 PM IST (Updated)

Page Industries has announced its fourth interim dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for FY23 and has fixed June 2 as the record date. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before June 23, 2023, the company said in a filing

Bengaluru-headquartered Page Industries Limited has announced its fourth interim dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for FY23 and has fixed June 2 as the record date. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before June 23, 2023, the company said in its filing to the exchanges. A look at the past five financial years shows that the total dividend payout to investors was Rs 1,350 per share.

In FY23, the company gave dividends on four occasions. The total dividend paid was Rs 260, while in FY22, the company paid Rs 300 per share as a dividend.
ALSO READ: Page Industries Q4 Results: High inventories, sluggish consumption drag net profit down by 60%
